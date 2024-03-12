Carbon Sweeps Grand in Back-To-Back Affair *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos baseball team had back-to-back games with the Grand Red Devils on Friday and Saturday. First, in the Friday matchup in Moab, the Dinos had a massive third inning, putting up six runs. They scored a couple more after that, but held on to the lead for the win, 8-3.

Maizen Prichard had an excellent four innings pitched, allowing no hits and striking out eight batters. Jace Barlow also had a solid performance, scoring four RBIs in the game, and hitting a double. Michael Vigil, Diego Vega and Cameron Vasquez all also had an RBI. Prichard had three hits in the game and Rydge Butler had two. Vigil would end the game with two stolen bases and Prichard ended with one.

In game two on Saturday, the Dinos were now on their home turf. Grand would gain the lead in the early innings going up 3-2, until Carbon had another huge inning. This time they scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, eventually getting them the sweep with a win, 10-4.

Vigil ended the game with a triple, two RBIs, two hits and two runs. Prichard also had a triple to go with his two RBIs, two hits and two runs. Barlow had two doubles, one RBI and three hits for Carbon.

Paxton Faulk ended the game with a double, RBI and a hit. Butler had two RBIs, a hit and a run. Tyrun Madsen had a double, RBI and a hit. Stockton Kennedy had an RBI, with Anthony Wilson and Robert Nichols scoring a run. Logan Bennett ended the game with a hit and two runs.

Next up for the Dinos, they will face their first region opponent in the North Sanpete Hawks on Tuesday.