USU Eastern Dominates Colorado Northwestern On The Road To Earn Series Sweep

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

It didn’t take long for USU Eastern softball to bring the action in their first of a four game series against Colorado Northwestern Community College. Paige Herbon’s double brought in an immediate run, followed by Cindy Martinez’s triple and Gia Bruno’s single each adding another. Brooklyn Gramse’s double contributed two more runs, while a double by Jennings and and an error by the Spartans brought in another run.

In the second inning, USU Eastern added three runs to their early tally, making it 10-0 following a Spartan error and a two-run home run by Jennings.

The third inning saw the Lady Eagles scoring six runs with just two hits. Brinley Johnson earned a walk with bases loaded to bring in a run, Gramse hit a three-run triple, and Jennings again cleared the bases with a two-run homer.

Pitcher Addi Hess secured the victory for Eastern, allowing two runs on nine hits across four innings with three strikeouts. Eastern’s bullpen was supported by Jenna Thorkelson’s perfect inning of relief, striking out all three batters with nine pitches.

The offensive strength of USU Eastern was on full display with 13 hits, led by Gramse and Jennings who each had five RBI’s. Bruno and Herbon also notched multiple hits. Brinnley Anderson contributed by drawing three walks. Overall, USU Eastern showed discipline at the plate, with nine walks throughout the game and stealing five bases.

Game 2

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Eagles launched into an early lead with a five-run barrage in the initial inning, leading to a sweeping 9-0 victory over CNCC. The offensive charge was led by Gia Bruno with a two RBI double, Brinley Johnson with an RBI single, Brooklyn Gramse contributing an RBI via a sacrifice fly, and Cambrie Jensen adding an RBI double to the tally.

Jensen further cemented the Eagles’ dominance with another double in the third inning, pushing the lead to 6-0.

On the mound, Johnson delivered a stellar performance for the Eagles, allowing just two hits and no runs across five innings, striking out seven, and allowing only one walk.

At the bat, Jensen led her team with two hits in three at-bats, while Bruno, Gramse, and Jensen each contributed two RBI’s. The Eagles also showed discipline at the plate, earning six walks, with Bruno and Brinnley Anderson drawing two walks apiece. Anderson alongside Elissa Gibson stole multiple bases as the team totaled five in the game.

Game 3

On Saturday, the Lady Eagles earned another dominating win against the Spartans led by Maddie Jenning who delivered two home runs and contributed seven RBI’s to lead the team to a decisive 33-11 victory.

Eastern racked up a total of 26 hits, significantly outmatching CNCC’s eleven. The game began with Eastern making a strong statement in the first inning, capitalizing on an error for an initial run. Subsequent efforts from Brooklyn Gramse , Jennings, and Cambrie Jensen quickly elevated the score, setting a dominant tone for the game.

The Lady Eagles further extended their lead with a remarkable 13 runs from 11 hits, featuring contributions from Cindy Martinez , Gramse, Jennings, Paige Herbon , Gia Bruno , and others, each adding to the scoreboard in a display of collective team effort.

An explosive fifth inning sealed the game, with Jennings once again leading with a homer, alongside Brinley Johnson , Micaela Resler , Herbon, Hadley Howell , and Jenna Thorkelson , all contributing to a 12-run inning based on 10 hits.

Game 4

USU Eastern secured the series sweep against the Spartans in their final game cruising to an 18-5 victory with Brinley Johnson making a significant impact by belting two home runs and contributing three RBI’s. The Eagles set the tone early, with Gia Bruno’s first-inning double bringing in two runs. They continued to build on their lead, with Elissa Gibson’s RBI ground out in the second and additional runs in the third inning through homers by Maddy Jennings and Bruno.

CNCC managed a three-run homer in the fourth, but the Eagles responded overwhelmingly pushing nine more runs across the plate. The rally featured Johnson’s solo shot, another solo homer by Cambrie Jensen , a two-RBI single by Jennings, a two-run double by Brooklyn Gramse , another two-run homer by Johnson, and Cindy Martinez driving in a run with a single.

Addi Hess was the winning pitcher for USU Eastern, giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings, striking out one without issuing any walks.

USU Eastern (13-5, 5-3) will remain on the road as they take on 14th ranked Salt Lake Community College (14-5, 6-2) at the Norma Carr Field in Taylorsville, Utah. The first pitch of a two doubleheaders is scheduled for Friday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m.