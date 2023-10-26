Carbon Takes 5th at State

Carbon played its final game of the 3A Volleyball Championships on Thursday. After a loss on Wednesday, the #3 Lady Dinos faced #8 Delta in the consolation bracket on Thursday afternoon.

The Blue and White opened up the game with a win in the first set, 25-21. Carbon coasted to an easy 25-16 victory in the second, but Delta turned the tables in the third. The Lady Rabbits got their first win, 25-19, to make it 2-1.

The fourth set was a battle of wills as the teams traded points. Carbon found the edge to sneak past the Lady Rabbits, 26-24, and win the game 3-1. The victory gives the Lady Dinos a fifth place finish in the state tournament.

Carbon finishes the season with a 21-8 record overall and a 9-5 mark in region play. The team went 3-1 at the two-day state tournament.