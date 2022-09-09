Castle Country Stock Show Members Thank the Commission

Young competitors in the Castle Country Stock Show paid a visit to the Carbon County Commission on Wednesday to express appreciation. The members also wished to report on the show and let the commissioners know what their donation supported.

There were 106 contestants in the show, with 153 animals presented. They were also excited to add the PeeWee Showmanship class this year. The members reviewed what was given to the participants and said that they would not be able to put on the show without them, thanking them for their support. There were hats, buckles, temporary tattoos and more for the contestants.

Commission Chair Larry Jensen said that he attended the stock show and it was a good thing for the kids to have something productive to do. He thanked those that organized it.

Before concluding, Commissioner Casey Hopes shed light on the local youth. The Miss Carbon County presentation had been just before this, and he stated that between the last two items, there is a great and bright future in Carbon County with all that the youth are accomplishing.

“We have a bright future with talented youth,” said Commissioner Hopes.