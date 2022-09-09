Dino Dynamics Shine in the Spotlight

Carbon School District Press Release

The Carbon High drill team started practices at the beginning of June and have been working hard every week since. They are most looking forward to competing this winter, but the girls also love dancing at home football and basketball games.

The new head coach, Taylor Loveland, said of all the new changes this year, “This year has been awesome so far, and as a new coaching staff, we have been learning so much. We are confident that this will be a successful year and we love our hardworking team! They are such dedicated athletes and they make us very proud.”

Catch the Dino Dynamics at all home football and basketball games, and at their upcoming competitions in December and January.