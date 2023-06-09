Castle Dale Budgets Receive No Comments, Adoption

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council opened a public hearing for the purpose of reviewing and receiving comments regarding the 2024 budgets during its meeting on Thursday evening. Also part of the hearing was to open all of the 2023 city revenue and expenditure budgets to make any necessary additions or adjustments as well as give the city treasurer permission to adjust the various line items in the budgets if necessary.

There were no public comments nor citizens in attendance, so the hearing was closed and the budgets were adopted by the council. The city also considered and accepted the Emery County tax rate of .000921% for 2024. This will amount to $78,542.

Ted Allen, Castle Dale City Zoning Administrator Pro-Temp, then gave a report from the Land Use Committee meeting. He reported that the zoning map has been updated and is now ready online. The committee is now updating the General Plan.

Terry Lofthouse, Castle Dale Animal Control and Code Enforcement Officer, reported of a busy month of loose and barking dogs in various areas of the city. Nosh Arrien, the city’s maintenance, foreman reported that water cannons are being installed at the outdoor arena, which will help with ground conditions for use.

Britni Moreno reported that the remodeling at the fire station is almost complete. Training has been very successful working with the county fire group. However, Moreno is concerned with trying to recruit new members, even with pay for services.