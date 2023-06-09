Emery County Commissioners Officiate Business

ETV News Stock Photo

By Julie Johansen

Contributions to Emery County youth were approved by the county commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Chase Huggard, who will be attending the Governor’s Honor Academy at Southern Utah University, was given $250 to help with his tuition.

Also, Kamz Rich and Wyatt Fox, who have qualified through state competition to participate at the National Junior High Final Rodeo in Georgia, were also given a $750 sponsorship. Rich will be competing in bull and bareback riding. Fox is the state champion in light rifle and will be representing Utah and Emery County.

Melissa Huntington, Executive Director for Four Corners Mental Health, then presented the organization’s annual plan to the commission. She noted some changes in the plan, stating that it will now be a three-year plan instead of the previous one year.

Four Corners will continue to offer out-patient services and contract in-patient services for the three counties they serve, including Grand, Carbon and Emery. She also announced a crisis receiving center, which will be open 24 hours every day. This service will be available for 23 hours and includes release with a nurse, and a support person will always be there. This will be an alternative to jail time when appropriate.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington commented that the ability to work with Four Corners will be a great asset to his department and he expressed his desire be able to work with them for the benefit of the citizens. The plan for 2024-26 was approved and signed by the commission.

The Community Impact Board prioritization list, which had been approved by the Association of Governments board, was also approved by the commissioners.

Free swim day at the Emery County Aquatic Center on July 25 during the county fair was also approved. These services will be available for everyone from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on that day.

Real and property tax exemption was granted to Castle Ridge Behavioral Center. Commissioner Keven Jensen remarked that this was given because of their charitable and educational contributions.

An agreement with Dominion Energy for the service line to the Green River Road Department facility was signed.

A letter to the Utah Education and Telehealth Network, which will allow the Emery County Library System to bid in the 2024 and 2025 system to help to increase the speed of internet services at the county libraries, received approval.

The Emery County Reinvestment Agency will issue a request for qualifications for services to help with accounting to meet state and federal mandated statues regarding how the solar funds are used.

During the elected officials’ reports, Emery County Sheriff Huntington reported an increase in recreation in the county. His department has responded to three search and rescue operations in the past few days.