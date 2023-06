Emery County Recreation recently hosted the Minor League Championship game. The Cleveland and Castle Dale teams faced off in the final game of the season.

In the end, the Cleveland team that was coached by Hayden Hansen, Ty Brady and Derek Brotherson was victorious and crowned the 2023 champions. The Castle Dale team, coached by Dustin Snow, Cody Oman and Greg Barton, took second place.

“Way to go boys! Congratulations on a great season,” Emery County Recreation shared.