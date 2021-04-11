CASTLE DALE CITY – NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Notice is hereby given that a Municipal Election for Castle Dale City will be held this year, on November 9, 2021 to elect persons to the following offices:

Two (2) Council Members – 4-year term

Mayor – 4 year term

A Candidate Guide to the Elections is available at the office of the City Recorder during the City’s regular business hours. Candidates must be a United States Citizen, a registered voter of Castle Dale City, and must have resided in Castle Dale for a period of 12 consecutive months preceding the date of the election.

A declaration of candidacy form or nomination petition must be filed in person with the City Recorder, at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm beginning June 1, 2021 and ending June 7, 2021

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14, 2021.