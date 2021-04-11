NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School LAND Trust Plans

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Public Comment

4. Recognition

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Report on Capital Bid Process

G. ACTION

1. School Fees Spend Plan Adjustment

2. Approval of School LAND Trust Plans

3. Special Board Meeting

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Expenditures

3. Home School

4. Travel Request

5. New Hires

6. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14, 2021.