Price City Hazardous Weather Conditions, Wind Advisory

Press Release

2/29/2024, 4PM – The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Castle Country – San Rafael Swell – Including the cities of Price, Castle Dale, Emery, Green River and Goblin Valley.

From Saturday (3/2/2024) morning through Saturday evening: Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected. High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers.

Please bring loose objects indoors to prevent them from becoming airborne. Secure large objects such as trampolines, umbrellas, pool covers, patio furniture, trash cans, and tarps. Please do not have balloons and ribbons outside, especially metallic, metalized, or Mylar ribbon or balloons. Be prepared for possible loss of power services for extended periods of time and reduced driving visibility from airborne dust and particulates.

Make necessary arrangements for home health care, personal and business needs, and travel. Residents who rely on oxygen are encouraged to contact their service providers for temporary oxygen provisions. Please limit your time and distance traveling in the affected area during the hazardous weather.

To report a downed or damaged power line or pole please call 911 and the Utility Company that services that area. To report a power outage please call the Utility Company that services that area.

● Rocky Mountain Power (877)508-5088

● Helper City during normal business hours (435)472-5391, after hours call Rocky Mountain Power at (800)538-9474, tell the CSR that it is a “No Match Area” and provide the nearest address.

● Price City during normal business hours (435)637-5010 or (435)636-3193, after hours call Rocky Mountain Power at (877)508-5088, tell the CSR that it is a “No Match Area” and provide the nearest address.