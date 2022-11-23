CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT BOARD VACANCIES

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling positions on the Castle Valley Special Service District Board. There is (1) board vacancy at this time.

This vacancy is for one (1) four (4) year term beginning January 2023 and ending December 2026.

Any citizen living within Castle Valley District boundaries interested in serving on this board may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, by Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 23 and November 30, 2022.