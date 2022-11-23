NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CARBON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AND RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT AND LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY 2023 BUDGET AND OPEN AND AMEND THE 2022 BUDGET

Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget and to open and amend the 2022 Budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held December 14, 2022, during a meeting of the Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, First Floor Conference room, located 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

The budgets are available for review at the office of the County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

