Castle Valley Storage Welcomed to Emery County

The Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) hosted a ribbon cutting on Oct. 13 to welcome Castle Valley Storage to the community. The Fielder family, chamber board members and the Emery County Royalty were all participants in the event.

Castle Valley Storage is owned by Cami and Landon Fielder, who are proud to serve Castle Dale and the surrounding area. Those that are looking for a safe space to store their utility trailers, camp trailers, boats and the like can turn to the Fielders. Their fully-fenced property offers 24-hour surveillance and is leveled with gravel to keep the mud off of stored vehicles.

There are no contracts to sign and the storage rates are low at just $45 per month. The goal is to cater to not only those that reside locally, but those that visit Emery County and may not wish to tow their trailers or boats back home.

“The Emery County Business Chamber welcomes this new business to the county and wishes them much success as they provide a safe place to park your extra items you might not have room for at home, or where they can have some extra protection and safety,” the ECBC shared.

An RV dump will be added to the storage sites, meaning that there will be one convenient location to both dump and park trailers. Castle Valley Storage is located at 65 East 700 North in Castle Dale and can be contacted at (801) 577-0771 or embryventurescorp@gmail.com.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to serve the community,” the Fielders stated.