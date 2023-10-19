Lady Raiders Sweep Pinnacle

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Panthers were on the road on Tuesday for their final game of the regular season. Pinnacle made the trek to Montezuma Creek for the finale against Whitehorse.

The host team used the home-court advantage to gain momentum out of the gate. The Lady Raiders secured the 25-15 win in the first set to take the early lead.

Whitehorse followed that up with another victory, 25-16, to take the 2-0 lead. Pinnacle tried to rally, but the Lady Badgers shut the door in the third, 25-11, to seal the sweep.

With the loss, Pinnacle (8-15, 1-8 Region 19) has been awarded the #16 seed in 1A. The team will open the 1A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships on Saturday with a home matchup against #17 Bryce Valley. The action will get underway at 1 p.m.