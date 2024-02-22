Lady Dinos Take Second at State Swim *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon and Emery swim teams traveled to Brigham Young University over the weekend as 25 swimmers from Carbon and 21 from Emery participated in the State Tournament, where each individual event had 32 spots. On day one of the tournament, the swimmers would compete for a qualifying time to participate in the final events on Saturday.

The participants for the Lady Dinos were Rachel Blackburn, Hadley Bower, Maya Bower, Ada Bradford, Alyssa Chamberlain, Kanyon Christensen, Mia Crompton, Lily Flores, Evie Halk, Ellie Hanson, Jennacie Jeffrey, Lisa King, Ember Lyman, Lillian Seeley, Andrea Swasey and Lily Thayn.

For the Carbon boys, Ky Earl, Mason Engar, Bracken Hanson, Spencer Hepworth, Cameron Jones, Leland Kepsel, Logan Kranendonk, Jackson Thayn and James Tullis competed.

The Lady Spartans’ team consisted of Jessie Childs, Emma Grimm, Annie Johansen, Melody Lake, Illyria Mason, Purity Mason, Hadley Meccariello, Ashley Mesler, Acelyn Migliori, Brooklyn O’Niel and Carley Young.

Jamison Christiansen, Tyler Frandsen, Chase Huggard, Parker Jensen, Kade Larsen, Tyson Laws, Gideon Mecham, Adam Olsen, Trek Petersen and Will Stilson were the participants for the Spartans.

In the first individual event on Saturday, for the final race of 16 competitors, was the women’s 200-yard free. Four Dino girls would place with Ellie Hanson (2:13.20) in sixth, Ada Bradford (2:16.88) in eighth, Evie Halk (2:16.06) in 10th and Rachel Blackburn (2:21.28) in 16th. In the men’s 200-yard free, Carbon’s Mason Engar (1:56.30) would finish in seventh place.

For the women’s 200-yard IM, Lily Thayn (2:37.31) would finish in the 13th position for the Dinos. On the other side for the boys, Parker Jensen (2:16.31) would earn the 11th spot for the Spartans.

In the fast-paced 50-yard free, Alyssa Chamberlain (26.18) placed in the sixth position for Carbon. Teammates Lisa King (26.28) and Mia Crompton (27.05) finished soon after in the ninth and 10th spots for the event. For the boys, Tyler Frandsen (23.84) of Emery snagged the 10th spot for his team in the sprint race.

For the women’s 100-yard fly, Lily Thayn (1:11.99) finished in the 11th spot while teammate Maya Bower (1:13.44) finished in 14th.

In the next women’s event, Alyssa Chamberlain would get a top three finish, taking home the bronze in the 100-yard free with a time of 57.02. Following her was teammates Mia Crompton (58.31) in fifth, Lisa King (59.76) in ninth and Hadley Bower (1:01.17) in 10th. They were followed by Emery’s Jessie Childs (1:01.79) in 12th place.

In the men’s 100-yard free, Kade Larsen (54.46) and Adam Olsen (54.56) finished in the ninth and 10th position for the Emery Spartans.

In the distance event, the 500-yard free, Emery’s Melody Lake (6:04.85) had a great race, finishing in the sixth position for Emery. Following her were three Lady Dinos, including Evie Halk (6:07.10) in the eighth position, Ellie Hanson (6:01.34) in ninth and Maya Bower (6:18.64) in 10th.

Three Dinos would also place on the men’s side with Bracken Hanson (5:38.95) in 11th, Logan Kranendonk (5:39.90) in 12th and Cameron Jones (5:42.71) in 13th.

In the women’s 100-yard back, Ada Bradford (1:08.61) of Carbon would finish in the eighth spot. For the men’s event, Mason Engar had an excellent swim, getting him fifth place with a time of 1:01.46. Teammate James Tullis (1:02.51) would receive 11th place, followed by Emery’s Tyler Frandsen (1:03.37) in 12th.

Melody Lake would get another solid performance in the 100-yard breast, taking fifth place with a time of 1:13.36 for the Lady Spartans. Her teammate, Carley Young (1:16.92), finished at the 10th position, followed by Carbon’s Lily Flores (1:20.62) in 16th.

Three Spartans would place in the top 16 swimmers on the men’s side. Parker Jensen (1:06.59) would finish in 10th, Trek Petersen (1:07.91) finished in 13th and Kade Larsen (1:09.44) placed 16th, wrapping up the individual events.

In the relays, the Lady Dinos had two great performances. In the 400-yard free relay, the team of Chamberlain, Bower, Bradford and Crompton finished in second place with a time of 3:57.87. Also, in the 200-yard free, the team of Chamberlain, King, Christensen and Crompton finished at number three with a great time of 1:46.90.

The Lady Dinos would get second place overall at state with 251 team points. The Lady Spartans would finish in the 11th spot in the standings out of 23 teams.

For the men’s division, the Spartans finished in the seventh spot and Carbon would get the eighth for a solid performance from all of the swimmers, wrapping up their 2023-24 season.