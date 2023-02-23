Castleview Hospital Executive Receives National Recognition

Press Release

The chief financial officer (CFO) for Castleview Hospital in Price has been recognized as one of 10 Rural Hospital CFOs to Know, 2023 by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Jay Noyes, a recipient of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Primary Care and Rural Health’s (PCRH) small hospital improvement program, led the hospital through significant improvements in the 39-bed facility, including expansions of the emergency room and intensive care unit, along with a new urgent care and pharmacy. Noyes, who was named hospital CFO in October 2022, has been with the hospital for 15 years.

“In rural Price, the availability of quality healthcare should not be a privilege. We are honored to be nationally recognized for this important work,” said Noyes.

“It is exciting to see our partner recognized nationally for the hard work they are doing to provide access to health care for rural Utahns,” said Mason Payne, Health Systems Specialist, PCRH. “We are pleased that our work to support small hospitals is effective.”

Castleview Hospital, a 39-bed facility in Price, Utah, provides inpatient and outpatient services, such as labor/delivery and surgery, for eastern Utah. Utah DHHS PCRH collaborates with statewide partners to improve access to quality primary, behavioral, and oral healthcare in rural and underserved communities. For more information, visit https://ruralhealth.health.utah.gov/.