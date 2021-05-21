Castleview Hospital Highlights Detox Services

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) featured Castleview Hospital as one of its business spotlights for the month of May. This recognition took place at the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

CCCC President Max Jones presented the recognition to Castleview Hospital CEO Greg Cook. During his speech, Cook took time to highlight the hospital-based withdrawal management program provided by Castleview Hospital and StepOne Service.

Cook spoke on the need for this type of program here, citing the obvious substance abuse issues that plagues the area. Known as the first step in the recovery process, the hospital-based program is a 3-5 day acute withdrawal management service. It is for adults who are in the impending or early stage of withdrawal from alcohol and/or opioids.

The coordinator of the program is Savannah Eley. She also took time to speak to those in attendance, emphasizing that treatment is customized to each individual’s needs. A screening process helps determine these needs before, during and after the withdrawal process.

“Individuals seeking treatment through the StepOne Service must be committed to staying in the hospital until they are medically stable,” the hospital shared. “Once discharged from the hospital, they must be motivated to continue addiction treatment by transitioning to a service based in the community.”

Those entering the StepOne Service will undergo a telephone pre-screening and an in-person assessment before admission to the medical unit at Castleview Hospital. The process will include withdrawal management, individualized discharge planning and post-discharge followup. Most insurance plans are accepted for this program.

Admission into the program must be on a voluntary basis. Those that enter the program will receive care around the clock by the hospitalist team and nurses at Castleview Hospital. Protocol-specific medications will reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms and keep patients as comfortable as possible.

For more information on the program at Castleview Hospital, please contact the StepOne Service coordination at (435) 636-4808.