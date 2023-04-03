CCSO Announces Sergeant Retirement

On Thursday, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the retirement of one of its own. Sergeant David Brewer is entering retirement and was recognized by the sheriff’s office for his many years of service and dedication to protecting the community.

Brewer was hired in 2002 as a sheriff’s deputy before moving to SWAT/sniper in 2003. In 2006, he was appointed to detective, followed by his promotion to sergeant in 2012.

“We are beyond grateful for his leadership, friendship and service not only to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, but the entire community,” the CCSO shared.

The sheriff’s office expressed appreciation to Sgt. Brewer for his contributions in the past 20 years, stating that he will be sorely missed.