Dinos Meet Lions on the Court

Carbon traveled to Lindon last week to take on Maeser Prep. It was tough sledding for the Dinos, who dropped the match, 4-1.

The lone Dino to pick up a win was Cameron Jones in second singles, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6. In first singles, Nick Bryner fell 5-7, 2-6. Dylan Black played a close match in third singles, but ended on the wrong side, 6-4, 4-6, 15-17.

In first doubles, Dresden Miller and Memphis Howell lost 6-4, 5-7, 2-10. Lastly, Judson Varner and Phoenix Erkkila lost 3-6, 0-6 in second singles.