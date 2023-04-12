Cedar City Welcomes Region 12

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, the Region 12 teams met on the course in Cedar City. The change in venue did not slow down the Lady Wildcats, though. Richfield maintains its huge lead after taking the match with a 348. Carbon came in second with a 414 followed by Emery in third with a 446 and Canyon View in fourth with a 495.

Carley West led the Dinos with a 99. Next were Savanna Rasmussen (101), Kaylynn Black (104) and Grace Simms (110). The Spartans’ top four golfers of the round were Kimber Gilbert (102), Aspen Jensen (111), Cheyenne Bingham (116) and Payton Wakefield (117).

The next round for the teams will be in Ferron on Thursday, April 20.