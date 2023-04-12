Lady Spartans Roll in Moab

ETV News Stock Photo

Emery was locked in and ready to roll on the Tuesday following spring break. The Lady Spartans struck for five runs in the first inning and never looked back. They went on to score eight unanswered runs and win by a score of 8-1.

Jalynn Fox led the Black and Gold at the plate by going 3-3 with a triple and two RBIs. In addition, Aspen Taylor went 2-4 with two ribbies while Madi Bunnel went 1-2 with a double and two ribbies. The former also picked up the win in the circle. She pitched all seven innings and struck out nine while giving up one run (unearned) on three hits.

Up next, the Spartans (7-6, 3-2) will welcome in the Dinos (4-4, 1-0) on Thursday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.