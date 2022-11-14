Cedar Invite Tests Dinos and Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Cedar City Invitational occurred over the weekend with 15 schools, including Carbon and Emery. It was stiff competition as many large teams were involved, such as Tooele, Crimson Cliffs, Payson, Desert Hills, Pine View and Cedar. Despite the talent in the pool, many Carbon and Emery swimmers were able to find points for their respective teams.

Alyssa Chamberlain led the Lady Dinos with 26 points, taking fifth in the 100 free and seventh in the 50 free. Mia Crompton and Lisa King accounted for another 15 points. Those three were all part of the 400 free relay, along with Hadley Bower, that took fourth.

For the Lady Spartans, Aubrey Guymon and Melody Lake each scored 20 points. The former took fourth in the 100 fly while the later finished first in the 100 breast. Lake cut down her time by an impressive 41 seconds to set a new personal record. The two were joined by Purity Mason and Sydney Carter in the 200 free when they finished fourth. Then, in the 200 medley relay, Aspen Jensen, along with Lake, Guymon and Carter, came in fifth. Finally, Carley Young slashed her time in the 100 breast by 0.86 seconds to take seventh.

After all the women’s events, Pleasant Grove ended on top with 501 points. Cedar came in second with 371 points and Crimson Cliffs came in third with 259 points. Carbon was the top 3A school, finishing sixth overall with 153 points. Emery was not too behind with 131 points for eighth place.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Ibanez was the big scorer for the Dinos, racking up 31 points by taking second in the 500 free and fifth in the 50 free. He was also part of the 200 and 400 free relays that both finished in sixth. His swimming buddies were Mason Engar, Cameron Jones and Nathan Engar in the 200 free and both Engar brothers along with Boyd Bradford in the 400 free. Nathan would tally 13 points while Mason added another eight.

The Spartans were led by Parker Jensen with 11 points. His best race of the weekend came in the 100 breast where he took eighth. Alex Frederick was next with eight points while Kade Larsen and Tyler Frandsen each scored two points.

In the end, Pleasant Grove walked away victorious with 467.5 points. Cedar came in second with 427 points followed by Canyon View in third with 281 points. Carbon would finish in seventh with 123 points followed by Grand in eighth with 93 points and Emery in ninth with 78 points.

It’s been a busy start to the schedule for Carbon and Emery, but competitions will now slow down. The teams will next meet at Emery on Nov. 22.