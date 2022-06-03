Celebrate National Dairy Month with the Historical Society

Celebrate National Dairy Month with the Emery County Historical Society during an upcoming field trip. This field trip will encompass Tracy Behling’s Dairy as well as the Nelson property.

At Behling’s dairy, those in attendance will be able to see first-hand the 16-stall milk barn and automatic milkers while also learning how 300 heads of milk cows are managed. At the Nelson property, there will be a milk barn and granary, along with a view of the restored mansion, which is now an Airbnb.

This will take place on Saturday, June 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Those that wish to participate should meet at the Ferron City Park and are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or pick up food at Big Mountain Lodge or the Grub Box.

There will be complimentary water available, though lawn chairs are encouraged. There will also be a book available for purchase regarding the Emery County dairies.