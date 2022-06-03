Orangeville Walking Path Cleared By Various Agencies

By Julie Johansen

Various agencies and clubs partnered with Orangeville City to remove tamarisk and Russian olive trees from the city’s walking path on Wednesday.

The project was directed and organized by Skyline Cooperative Weed Management Area (CMWA) and the San Rafael Conservation District. The cooperative consists of agencies and stakeholders within the Carbon and Emery area, including the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Department of Wildlife Resources, Forest Service, School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, Emery County and Carbon Country Weed Departments, Bureau of Land Management, and USU Extension.

The project was funded by the various agencies and 45 members attended to render service to the project. The San Rafael Conservation District and Emery High Future Farmers of America were also on hand for most of the day to assist members of the various agencies.