Change of Status for Wellington City Police Chief

On Friday evening, Wellington City released a statement regarding the status of Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley’s employment. This comes just one day after a brief discussion on the matter of his employment on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, Bradley will be placed on unpaid administrative leave beginning April 1. This is pending the process of a personnel active and active investigation.

“No additional information regarding this matter is available at this time,” Wellington City shared. The city has not released the nature of the investigation due to its active status.

Bradley was placed on paid administrative leave pending the process of a personnel action on March 18. Then, on Thursday, the Wellington City Council met during a regularly-scheduled meeting with the intention of making a decision “about his future with Wellington City.” However, this item was tabled following the suggestion of Wellington City Attorney John Schindler.

According to Schindler, recent developments in the investigation warranted tabling the decision in order for the council to make a more informed decision on the matter. While it was agreed upon that matter will be settled at a later meeting, the date of that meeting has not yet been finalized.