Emery Charges Past South Sevier

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

South Sevier was no match for the Spartans on Thursday as Emery picked up a region win. The Spartans took the game 3-0 on the road.

Emery got on the board in the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into the break. Two more goals in the second half sealed the game for the Spartans.

Alex Noriega led Emery with two goals, while Beau Cook chipped in one. Kolten Curtis and McCoy Allinson shared the net to record the shutout.

Emery (2-2, 3-4) will next travel to take on 4A Uintah (1-3, 2-3) for a non-region matchup on March 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.