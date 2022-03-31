Chet Ben Hansen; AKA Cheddar Ben; Chester LaRue; Cheddar Ben McHansen; Chet Boyardee, died March 29th, 2022 in St. George, Utah, in the loving arms of his wife, Mitina, who never left his side. He was 34 years young.

He was born November 10th, 1987 to parents Dal Hansen and Tracy Meeks in Price, Utah. He eloped and married Mitina Mohr in Las Vegas, NV on January 1, 2021. Through this union, he became a stepfather to Madon Mohr, whom he loved dearly.

Chet was raised in Price, Utah. He spent much of his life between Price and St. George. Chet was a good man, son, brother, uncle, husband and stepfather, and friend. He had a BIG heart. He fought his battle then returned to the loving arms of his Savior to be healed both body and spirit. Once again, Chet, you outsmarted us all! Oh, how we will miss you!!! He will be remembered for his quick mind, loving heart, rebel spirit and his beautiful blue eyes (from his Mom!).

He could fix anything with a little bit of duct tape and starting fluid. If it had wheels or tracks, Chet would drive it and drive it fast! He was very competitive, especially when it came to a game of ping pong with the brothers! He loved motocross, wrestling, music and going on walks with his wife to see the sunrises and sunsets; that’s where Chet saw God in this world. When he played his guitar, you had to stop and listen to the music that played in his heart!

Chet was a friend to anyone who crossed his path. He was fiercely loyal to his family, hard working and a “Jack” of all trades. He worked in construction, farming, landscaping and sales. God be with us till we meet again at Heaven’s gate!

Chet is proceeded in death by father-in-law Thomas Paul Mohr, brother Austin Gary Meeks, and grandpa Glen Hansen. Chet is survived by his loving wife Mitina Hansen, stepson Madon Mohr, father Dal Hansen, mother Tracy Meeks, stepfather Gary Meeks, brothers Skyler Hansen (Lacey), Drew Hansen (Mandi), sister Makayla Meeks (Nathan Quinn), nephews Trendyn Hansen, Nixon Hansen, Beau Hansen and Aiden Adair, nieces Sadie Hansen, Paisley Hansen, Gentry Quinn and Bristy Cantrell.