Christensen Arms Welcomes Spartans for a Tour

By Julie Johansen

Dane Worwood, the technology and engineering teacher at Emery High, recently arranged for his machining, welding, engineering and robotics students to tour Christensen Arms in Gunnison, Utah.

“Christensen Arms manufactures some of the lightweight, precise and accurate firearms in the industry around the globe,” Worwood explained.

While on the field trip, Christensen Arms emphasized the need for more local students who are passionate about guns, manufacturing and engineering to work for them. The students and Mr. Worwood extended appreciation to Christensen Arms and Doug Johnson for making this field trip possible.