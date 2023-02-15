Many Local Realtors Crack Top 250 for Utah Central

Last year, 2021 Utah Central Association of Realtors (UCAR) President Andrew Ford gave a brief rundown of the organization’s newest recognition, which was the Top 250 Utah Central Realtors.

This is a recognition of both volume as well as number of units sold in a year. Ford explained that they consider realtors that report through the MLS, which is the easiest way to gather the data. Those that have a transaction that are not in the MLS do not have a way for UCAR to track their numbers.

Love stated that UCAR wanted to make qualifying as easy as possible, meaning there was no application or nomination process. To qualify, a realtor simply needed to do two things: be a primary member of UCAR and log transactions through the MLS.

An impressive number of local realtors made the Top 250 list from thousands of qualified realtors. They were Nancy Mills, Mike Metzger, Frankie Sacco, Garth Frandsen, Carla Saccomano, Irene Everett, Trista Cowley-Migliori, Lita Riley, Laurie Molinar, Angela Anderson and Brenda Quick.

These realtors span Carbon and Emery counties, providing real estate service to those in the community.