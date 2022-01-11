Christiansen Impresses at Tournament of Champions

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Vernal hosted the Tournament of Champions over the weekend, which featured 38 teams from Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. Needless to say, the competition was extremely stiff and lived up to its billing.

Byron Christiansen (132) had the best day for the Spartans, pinning four straight opponents to reach the finals. In a tight championship match, Christiansen came up just short, 5-3, by decision.

Monty Christiansen (106) made it to the quarterfinals before losing by decision, 4-2. Maddex Christman (190) also made it to the quarterfinals and then lost by decision, 9-3. Hayden Christiansen (113), on the other hand, went even further, reaching the semi-final round.

Others that won at least one match included Merritt Meccariello (120), Boden Christman (144) and Tyler Stilson (157), who all went 1-1 on the weekend.

Uintah won the team section of the tournament with 299.5 points. Juab came in second with 274.5 points while Emery finished eighth overall (second in 3A) with 101.5 points.

The Spartans will now gear up for The Rumble this weekend.