Cleveland Town Hall will play host to a Christmas festival on Dec. 10. The event promises food, prizes music and fun from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to browse vendor booths and enjoy a variety of entertainment. Food and treats will be up for grabs, along with giveaways.

Those interested in having a booth or providing entertainment are encouraged to call or text Barbie at (435) 609-6738.