CHS Choir Hosts “Oldies but Goodies” Concert

To honor all that was learned throughout the year, and through the schooling of the seniors, Carbon High choirs hosted a year-end “Oldies but Goodies” concert that took place on Monday evening.

Popular, beloved and well-known songs were sung by the various choirs following a welcome from choir director Arthella Dean. The instrumentalists for the evening were Brendan Bryner, Mr. Thompson, Audrey Hatch, Pierce Bryner, Garrett Bryner, Nick Bryner and Zachary Gregerson.

The entertainment began with the men’s choir, which sang “Stand By Me” and “Jailhouse Rock.” Audrey Hatch then performed a solo piano piece entitled “A Million Dreams” before the musettes took to the stage to perform “Blue Moon” and “Walking on Sunshine.” Alexzaia Arno wowed the crowd with her solo rendition of “Control,” then the concert choir performed.

Their pieces were “You’ll Be In My Heart” and “Africa.” Vocal jazz sang “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head ” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Combined sopranos and altos performed “Respect,” the combined tenors and basses presented “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and the evening was rounded out with the combined CHS choirs for “How Can I Keep From Singing?” They were also joined by CHS 2017 Alumni Ryan Morley.

To honor the choir seniors of 2022, packets were available at the performance featuring each graduating student. They each took time to explain what choir meant to them throughout the years.