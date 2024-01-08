CHS Coaches Receive Awards for Exceptional Mentoring

Carbon High coaches Teresa Mower and Pete Riggs have received awards for their outstanding efforts in their respective programs. Both were recognized for their many years of service for the way in which they run their programs and the success that they have had in mentoring the many student athletes that have learned from them.

Mower, Carbon High’s volleyball coach, was chosen as the Gold Star Coach for Carbon High School for leading by example in creating a positive and competitive environment throughout the program.

Meanwhile, coach Riggs was awarded the Linda Vincent Community Service Award by the Utah Tennis Association for his work with building the Carbon High and youth tennis programs in the community.

“We are very proud of both coaches for representing CHS Athletics in such a positive manner and would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication to the student athletes in our community,” said Carbon High Athletic Director Ted Bianco.