Green River Scores Big in Second Half

The Green River Pirates (7-4) welcomed the Whitehorse Raiders (6-6) for a matchup on Saturday. Whitehorse was coming off a double OT loss to Pinnacle the night prior.

Whitehorse stayed with the Pirates in the first half as the score was 26-22, Green River. The Pirates would go on a 25-9 run in the third quarter, gaining a 20-point lead, 51-31. Green River would let off the gas a bit, scoring 20 to Whitehorse’s 18 in the fourth, ending the game 71-49.

The Pirates had five players score in double digits, solidifying a nice night of shooting for the squad. Ronaldo Anguiano led the team in scoring with 13 points. Antonio Macias, Ryker Meadows and Raul Mendoza would all contribute 12 points to the team. Jason Hernandez scored 11 and Luis Hernandez had nine on the night to get the victory using smart basketball IQ and great passing.

Green River moves to 2-0 in region play and is on a four-game winning streak. Next up, the Pirates will face Grand County (5-8) on Tuesday followed by another region game on Jan. 12 against the Monument Valley Cougars (3-9).