CHS Jazz Band Hosts Annual Valentine’s Dinner

Carbon School District Press Release

On Feb. 8, the Carbon High School Jazz Band hosted its annual Valentine’s dinner fundraiser. Each year, students, parents, district employees and community members are invited to attend a spaghetti dinner cooked by one of the school’s FACS classes and members of the band.

Mr. Sweeney, volunteer parents, and a number of band students not playing in jazz band prepared and served all the food. The dinner included pasta and a choice of sauce, salad, a breadstick and a chocolate mousse dessert.

Throughout the dinner, attendees were treated to the songs the jazz band had been practicing throughout the year in preparation for upcoming performances and competitions.

Conversation flowed easily among the attendees and the music was a perfect complement to the atmosphere. Jazz band director Adam Cunningham thanked all in attendance for their support of the students and Carbon High’s music program.