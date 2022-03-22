CHS ProStart Management Team Headed to Washington DC

The members of Carbon High School’s ProStart team recently traveled to compete in the culinary and management competition at the state event, which took place at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on March 10.

Alyssa Ellis, Sydnie Callahan, Mikel Furner, Savanna Rasmussen and Kaydance Scovill all competed in the culinary competition. They were successful in placing in the top 10 within the state.

The management team, which consisted of Ellis, Furner and Callahan, took home first-place honors. With the win, these students will be traveling to Washington DC to participate in the national event in May.