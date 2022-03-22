Raptor Martial Arts Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

Raptor Martial Arts and Self Defense opened its doors to the community on Monday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to celebrate this milestone.

Owner and instructor Nick Melosi opened Raptor Martial Arts in 2019, bringing 18 years of experience to the business. He received his black belt in Tae Kwon Do in 2004 and has cross trained in Muay Thai, Shotokan Karate, Kung Fu, American Kenpo Karate and more throughout the years.

Melosi gained experience in teaching through Carbon School District’s Rising Raptors program, where he instructed dozens of students during their after school program. He expanded and began teaching all ages in February of 2021 when he opened Raptor Martial Arts and Self Defense.

“At Raptor Martial Arts, we believe that if you want to excel, you need to have a strong character and good values. These will help develop the motivation and dedication needed to achieve your goals,” the business shared. “Your instructor will guide and inspire you to be your very best mentally and physically.”

Raptor Martial Arts currently offers a beginner class, a kids’ class (7-13 years old) and an adult class (14 years and older). Those interested in learning more about the classes are encouraged to attend their first beginner class for free.

For more information on Raptor Martial Arts or to register for a class, contact Melosi at (435) 299-5505. The business is located at 264 South Carbon Avenue in Price.