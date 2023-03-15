Clean Sheet Against Falcons *Photo Gallery*

It is unusual to begin the season against a region opponent. But with all of the snow this winter, that is exactly what occurred when Carbon hosted Canyon View on Tuesday. The Dinos showed little rust and scored in the first half to take the lead.

They kept the pressure on the Falcons and refused to concede a goal. Carbon would go on to net another goal to grab the 2-0 victory. Tyler Morris had an excellent game, recording a goal and an assist. Connor Cunningham scored the other goal while Boyd Bradford picked up the other assist.

The defensive group was especially strong and kept the Falcons off-balance. Goalkeeper Dylan Curtis played his part as well and picked up the shutout. The Dinos (1-0, 1-0) will next face Richfield (1-2, 0-1) at home on Thursday.