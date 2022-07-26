Cleveland Days, Always a Favorite

By Julie Johansen

The Cleveland Days celebration began on Thursday, July 21 with a free hot dog dinner at the O’ville Pioneer Park. Residents were asked to bring a side dish to share with others.

O’ville is located on private property owned by Owen Olsen. It features eight cabins that have been moved to Cleveland and preserved to show the history of the area. Entertainment at this park was provided by the musical band Route 10 until 8 p.m., then a movie was shown in the city park beginning at 9 p.m.

Friday was kids’ day at the city park for ages 1-12. Volleyball games, bike races and a potluck lamb fry filled the afternoon. Route 10 continued the entertainment until 8 p.m. when a lip sync contest began. A $400 cash prize was gifted to the winner.

A 5K run started Saturday’s activities. A traditional breakfast in park was served until 8:30 a.m. when the flag raising ceremony began. The Huntington Glee Club opened the ceremony singing a medley of patriotic songs. American Legion veterans then gave a gun salute and Anya LeRoy sang the National Anthem as the flag was raised.

A kids’ parade and grand parade followed on Main Street for onlookers while a car show took place at the post office until 2 p.m. A poker ride and horseshoe tournament began at noon followed by an afternoon of activities for all ages.

Food vendors and the youth city council concessions served activity seekers all afternoon. Music and dancing began at 7 p.m. and the big ending was the fireworks at dark.