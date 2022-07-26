Saturday Vibes Caps Off July

Helper’s historic Main Street once again served as the setting for Saturday Vibes this past weekend. Members of the community gathered in Helper to enjoy entertainment and food, as well as pursue the various venders.

This event took the Vibes team across the halfway point, marking the sixth event this season. With 10 events scheduled this year, Saturday Vibes continues to grow a following of attendees.

After just five events, the Vibes team reported 7,700 attendees this season with an average of 1,500 people per event. Surveys show that 71% of attendees are from Carbon County while 29% are from outside of the area.

The most recent event took place over Pioneer Day weekend and featured the traditional food, vendors and music in the park. Meander Cat was the first to take to the stage, followed by Code Blue Revival.

Next up for Helper Saturday Vibes is the event on Aug. 13. Attendees will be treated to musical performances by Route 89 Band and Stonefed.