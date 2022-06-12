Cleveland’s O’Ville Pioneer Village in Need of a Caretaker

The O’Ville Pioneer Village is a staple in the town of Cleveland and to all of Emery County. The village is comprised of eight pioneer cabins that have been preserved in order to showcase the history of the area.

The cabins were brought to the village from surrounding towns and cities to highlight how pioneers worked and lived. During the Cleveland Town Council meeting that took place on Thursday evening, there was a discussion of possibly hiring a caretaker for the village.

The owners of the village are in the process of turning over the ownership to the town. Brydi Sharp, Cleveland Town Treasurer, had previously been given a description of what the caretaker position would entail.

The owners have spoken with an individual that they believe would be right for the job and stated that they would be willing to step in. The owners also informed the council that they would like for the person that is hired to visit the village and learn everything about it.

The conversation then turned to approaching the county with tourism opportunities regarding the village. Mayor Trevor Rowley stated that speaking with the county was a great idea and something that would be discussed further. He also requested that the job position of O’Ville Pioneer Village caretaker be posted and made public.