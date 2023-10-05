Price, Utah – Robert J. Davis (Bob), 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep October 2, 2023. Bob was born August 8, 1942, to Richard and Zoe Davis, in Kenilworth, Utah. He spent the first 22 years of his life growing up in the small mining town raising mischief with his friends. He was a passionate lion hunter roaming the mountains with his dogs in pursuit of the big cats.

In the summer of 1964, he married Scarlett Denise Chiaretta (later divorced) and moved to East Ely, Nevada to work for the Kennecott Mining Corporation as an Assayer. Bob and Denise had three children born to them in East Ely. RJ, Dina and Damon. After 14 years Kennecott shut down and the family returned to Carbon County. Bob worked at Plateau Mining, Started Evergreens and things and later became the Price River Water Commissioner where he stayed until his retirement in 2017.

Bob is remembered for his storytelling, he had a story for every place some true and some fictional, but all interesting. After retiring he took up oil painting and painted hundreds of pictures, becoming very good at his craft. Even though the paintings were a passion the art of B.S. was still his best craft.

Bob grew potatoes and sold them locally in the community, he also donated many sacks of the spuds to local charities. He became known as potato Bob to many. Bob loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and farming. He was always looking for an opportunity to share his knowledge with his children, grandchildren and anyone who would listen.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Merrell, brother-in-law Gary Calloway, nephews Rick Davis, Cab Callaway and niece Rachel Davis. He is survived by his brother Mervin (Carolyn) Davis, sister Lorraine Calloway, children RJ (Jeanna) Davis, Dina (Matt) Wise, and Damon (Lizz) Davis. His grandchildren Zack (Audrey) Wise, Jake Davis, Tabitha Davis and Joyce Davis.

Funeral services Wednesday, October 11 at 11:00 Fausett Mortuary. Family will receive friends one hour before services. Internment Cliffview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donate to Huntsman Cancer or Primary Children’s in his name.