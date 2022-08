ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery continued its season on the road on Friday night in Mt. Pleasant. After an early Hawk touchdown, the Spartans tied it up in the second half.

North Sanpete added a score in the third to lead 14-7 going into the fourth. Unfortunately, Emery did not have enough firepower as the Hawks took it 28-14.

The Spartans (2-0) will have an early bye before they prepare for their home opener against Union (1-1) on Sept. 2.