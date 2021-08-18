Coming Together in Year 2

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Often times when a new coach enters the picture, the team receives a few lumps in the inaugural season. There is an adjustment period between the players, coaches and scheme before it all gels together. The Lady Spartans are hoping that to see a more cohesive group in the second year under Ferd Allred.

“I think the girls are making a good adjustment to me this year. They have a better understanding of positions and their coverage,” said Allred going into the season. “They are working together as a team. Overall, I think the season is looking very good. I’m pretty excited for the year. The girls have an attitude that they want to come back and work hard.”

The Spartans have a lot of experience coming back, including six seniors. They will need that experience over a long season, especially when region play begins. There will be a few wrinkles as always, but the biggest change this year is in the new region opponent, Canyon View.

“I don’t know anything about Canyon View, I haven’t seen them play.” Allred continued, “I expect us to be in the top few [in region]. Richfield is always tough and Carbon always has numbers and a good group.”

“The goal is always to win. If the girls will step up and play to their potential, we should be in the top three or four in the state,” added Allred. It certainly seems that Emery is hoping to bring it all together this year. Allred concluded, “I’m enthused with the season. We have a good group of girls that want to work hard.”