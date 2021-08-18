Mix of Youth and Experience

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The golf season is underway and the Spartans have already demonstrated a good mix between returners and underclassmen. Trevin Wakefield is back for his senior campaign after leading the team in scoring last season. Also returning are Kavery Killpack and Carter Huntington. The emergence of Joey Leonard has been exciting as the sophomore is pushing Killpack for that second spot.

“Kavery and Joey are battling for number two,” head coach Kasey Edgehouse said. “Joey put a lot of work in over the summer; he is steady.”

In addition, another sophomore in Kade Larsen is showing progress to go along with a couple of freshman. “There are sophomores fighting for spots,” said Edgehouse. “We’ve got some young kids that are going to fill some big shoes.”

Carbon and Richfield are once again leading the region pack, but Emery is holding the third-place spot ahead of Grand and Canyon View. “We are looking pretty good. I really believe by the end of the season, we will have two in high 70s and two in mid 80s.” Edgehouse added, “Our goal is to try to get to state and make it to the second day. With the way the kids are playing, we have a good chance of that. They work their butts off.”

He concluded, “I’m just excited. We have six or seven kids fighting for those final spots each week. Watching these young kids battle is pretty fun as a coach.”