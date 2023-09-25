North Sanpete Breaks Spartans Winning Streak

The Lady Spartans welcomed the Lady Hawks onto their home turf on Sept. 21 for a match in which Emery hoped to continue their recent winning streak.

However, the Lady Hawks had sharpened their talons and showed up ready to battle. Emery started off hot, with Brooklynn Ekker going back and forth in first singles but ultimately taking the win 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 and 6-4.

That would end up being the Lady Spartans lone victory in the matchup. From there, North Sanpete took the rest of the singles matches 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2.

First, second and third doubles followed in the same fashion, as the Lady Hawks refused to let up. They took all three doubles, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1 and finally, 6-0, 6-0. The day ended when the game went to North Sanpete, 5-1.

Now, Emery will join the rest of Region 12 tennis for the tournament match. The region playoff will take place on Sept. 26 at noon in Mount Pleasant.