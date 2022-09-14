Community Comes Together for Suicide Awareness

September is Suicide Awareness Month, and with it comes a number of events hosted in order to shed light on the issue. One such event took place at the Price City Peace Garden on Saturday evening, which was a World Suicide Prevention Day candlelight vigil. This was hosted by the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Amanda McIntosh of the HOPE Squad and Southeast Utah Health Department took the helm, inviting a number of speakers and entertainment to the stage. This started with USU Eastern royalty, before McIntosh read a letter from a Utah mother that lost her child to suicide.

In this letter, the mother stated that suicide haunts children who struggle and brings fear to parents who battle for their children’s safety. The mother also said that when fear, grief, sorrow and stories are left inside, it makes hearts sick.

McIntosh explained that suicide is the number one cause of death for children ages 10 to 17. She said that as a community, as parents and as advocates, there is a need to ensure that children have a solid foundation with resources and community support in order for none of them to feel as hopeless as that statistic shows.

“That statistic is daunting and extremely horrific, and makes me extremely sad,” said McIntosh.

Before the candle lighting took place, McIntosh also invited a musical group to the stage. The evening continued with stories shared and support felt.

Up next, there is a Walk to Fight Suicide that will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17. This will once again begin at the Price City Peace Garden starting at 10 a.m. Those that wish to register can find more information in the flyer below.