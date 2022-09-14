First Responders Highlighted at Saturday Vibes

The second-to-last Helper Saturday Vibes event for 2022 was hosted on Sept. 10 on the city’s beautiful and historic Main Street. As always, Vibes provided delicious food, live entertainment, vendors, booths and more for the community.

This time around, the National Guard was also present with a 60-foot rock wall. This was part of the event’s theme, which was First Responder Appreciation. Also in accordance with the theme, the Carbon County Ambulance was in attendance and hosted a prize drawing.

During this event, not one, but two brand new bands were welcomed to the Saturday Vibes stage. They were Folk Hogan, who opened the evening, and The Swinging Lights.

For this particular Vibes, the featured food court vendor was the Smokin’ Roadside Grill, while the featured vendor was Eastern Utah Trimlight.

The final Saturday Vibes event this year is slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 24.