Community Gathers for Helper Beer Grand Opening

While Helper Beer has been slowly ramping up over the past month, the business officially welcomed the community for its grand opening on Saturday.

The day began with a ribbon cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. Business owners Jaron and Amy Anderson used the iconic gold scissors while their children held each end of the ribbon. Helper Beer employees, members of the community and Carbon County Royalty were in attendance for the ceremony.

The ribbon cutting was followed with food, beer and fun. The tables were full, as locals and visitors alike enjoyed the fresh offerings at Helper Beer. Music and tours of the brewery rounded out the festivities.

Jaron is the head brewer and has been in the craft beer industry for over 15 years. Meanwhile, Amy is the mastermind behind the culinary creations at Helper Beer. The menu currently features appetizers, sandwiches and pizza, including bruschetta, prosciutto sandwiches and jalapeno pineapple pizza.

The Anderson family and Helper Beer employees pride themselves on offering an inclusive space while bringing a high-quality experience to all who visit.

“Helper Beer will always provide an inclusive, clean, energetic, and hard-working atmosphere in order to artfully craft world-class beer and delicious eats for our community and all we serve,” the business shared.

Helper Beer is located at 159 North Main Street. The business is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.